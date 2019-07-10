David Allen wants Alexander Povetkin after he beats David Price

0:57 Dave Allen tells Sky Sports News there is no way David Price can beat him - and reveals which Pokemon he would be Dave Allen tells Sky Sports News there is no way David Price can beat him - and reveals which Pokemon he would be

David Allen wants to face former WBA heavyweight champion Alexander Povetkin before the end of the year.

Allen is currently training for a showdown with David Price on the undercard of Dillian Whyte-Oscar Rivas at The O2 on July 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The 'White Rhino' is convinced he will defeat former British and Commonwealth champion Price, who was dropped and stopped by Povetkin in five rounds last March.

"I think he's on his way out. I don't think he is the fighter he was," Allen said of domestic rival Price.

"He was a very, very good fighter. But he won't beat me, he can't beat me. I won't allow him to beat me and that's the difference between me and him.

Allen will be giving away height, reach and weight against Price at The O2

"I want Alexander Povetkin and I want him sometime around the end of August, September time.

"I'm not looking past David Price but at the same time these Povetkin fights, or whoever they may be, they've been getting me out of bed in the morning at six o'clock running. They've been getting me in the gym. They've been making sure I don't eat those sweets that I eat.

"It's not looking past, it's being excited. It gives me a reason to get up every morning and hit the road, so I am looking past him in a way because that's what is going to make me beat him on July 20."

Allen, who 12 months ago was contemplating retirement, could now be two or three fights away from securing a world title shot but the Doncaster fighter admits he is not ready yet for of three-belt champion Andy Ruiz Jr.

He said: "Andy Ruiz will beat me. He's me but a lot better. He's me but does everything a lot better. He's had 105 amateur fights, 34 professional fights, just beat Anthony Joshua, I'm nowhere near that level.

"David Price is nowhere near that level and I'll walk straight through David Price.

"Andy Ruiz is miles too good for me right now, hopefully one day I can get to that level where I aspire to be in two or three fights time if I keep winning and keeping improving.

"But right now I'm not going to stand here and say I'd beat him because I wouldn't and I'm not a liar, sorry."

Dillian Whyte battles Oscar Rivas on July 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with David Allen against David Price and Derek Chisora versus Artur Szpilka on The O2 bill.