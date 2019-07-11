Amir Khan prepared for fight in Saudi Arabia after weigh-in with Billy Dib

Khan (R) is fighting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Amir Khan is set for his fight in Saudi Arabia on Friday night after weighing in alongside his opponent Billy Dib.

Khan was within the welterweight limit at 146.4lbs while Australia's Dib was 145.3lbs.

They will collide in Jeddah with the vacant WBC international championship up for grabs.

Khan's opponent Dib is stepping up three weight divisions

Heavyweight contender Hughie Fury weighed-in at 218.5lbs and his opponent Samuel Peter was 261.2lbs.

Prince Patel and Michell Banquez both hit 117.5lbs.

Fury's rival Peter fought Wladimir Klitschko twice

Former world champion Khan headlines the bill and is aiming to put his stoppage defeat to Terence Crawford behind him.

"If I want to one day fight for another world title, I have to get past this fighter and I know Billy is going to come to win," Khan said earlier this week.

"He's a two-time world champion himself and so am I. We've been in this position before when you're fighting for world titles and everything, so I know I can't take it lightly. I just have to make sure my eyes are on the game.

"I want people to forget about the last fight against Crawford, move on. Back on winning ways, get a good win and show off my skills in Saudi Arabia."

