Whyte vs Rivas: David Allen physically and mentally ready for David Price, says Johnny Nelson

David Allen looks fit and focused, says Sky Sports expert Johnny Nelson

David Allen offered insight into punishing preparations for David Price at a media workout and Johnny Nelson gives his verdict in the latest fight diary.

The Doncaster heavyweight is working towards a must-win fight with David Price on the Dillian Whyte-Oscar Rivas bill on July 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with Darren Barker offering training guidance to Allen.

Sky Sports expert Nelson spoke to Allen after he was put through his paces for the cameras and expects an explosive encounter at The O2...

The Doncaster man has shed weight for a crucial clash

Physically looking at him I was very impressed, I thought 'wow'. David has always been a chubby kid and now it seems like he's paid a bit more attention to himself.

Many times, when he's been asked about his performances, he's said that it just takes discipline and when I asked him he said 'you know what, I've just been more committed'.

He's linked up with Darren Barker and when a fighter leaves home and goes elsewhere to train and spend a week away from home, that shows a real dedication to the sport. That tells me that David really wants to see how far he can go.

The main concern for Price is that if Allen can get past three or four rounds, he has got problems. Johnny Nelson

He also seemed relaxed and very matter-of-fact about the fight with David Price, which doesn't put pressure on himself. If he does well, then he'll think that everything is a bonus. David is thinking that his best should be enough, but if it isn't, that's just how it is.

I think both fighters are past worrying about an appearance on a big stage. The main concern for Price is that if Allen can get past three or four rounds, he has got problems. That's the mental battle between both fighters.

Allen will have to take a few shots, if he's going to get through those early rounds, because David Price can bang. No matter what you think of him, he can really bang, and Allen cannot ignore that.

