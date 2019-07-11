Kash Ali calls for David Price rematch after bite incident, vows to show people 'true me'

Kash Ali insists that a “question mark” hangs over his ill-fated fight against David Price which ended with a bite, and has called for a rematch.

Ali was disqualified for biting Price in their heavyweight fight earlier this year, and was then fined £10,000 and banned for six months.

Birmingham's Ali said he was "hugely embarrassed" afterwards and remains apologetic - but also believes there is an appetite to find out what would have happened without the bite.

"The truth is that nobody really knows. It was just starting to get interesting," Ali told Sky Sports. "Apart from the bite it was give and take, a decent fight. He was starting to fade before the incident.

"With me, there is a question mark. People will wonder 'is he better than that?'"

Liverpool's Price initially claimed he would never rematch Ali due to how their fight ended.

Next weekend he will face Dave Allen, live on Sky Sports Box Office, on the undercard to Dillian Whyte's fight with Oscar Rivas.

Ali reflected on biting Price, adding: "I will never get over it because I know it was wrong, but I have to move on. I can't just sit back and be sad about it.

"It wasn't a true reflection of me, what happened. From now on people will see the true me.

"I will definitely come back. I didn't feel out of my depth. I know what to expect on the big stage and it can only improve me.

"I knew the fight would be difficult for three or four rounds. I had my best success in the fifth round before the incident. Price caught me with some good shots but then started fading.

"I would love to fight him again. It would be a massive rematch."

Ali, who was unbeaten in 15 before facing Price, is eligible to box again from October.

