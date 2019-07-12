Kieron Conway signs promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing

Kieron Conway battled to a draw with British champion Ted Cheesman last month

Kieron Conway has signed a promotional contract with Matchroom Boxing.

Conway (12-1-1, 3 KOs) was held to a draw in his last fight when he challenged Ted Cheeseman for the British super-welterweight title at York Hall in June.

The 23-year-old Northampton boxer, who stepped up to 12 rounds for the first time against Cheeseman, hopes to have a second crack at the Londsdale belt later this year.

"I'm over the moon to team up with Matchroom Boxing and showcase my skills on Sky Sports and DAZN," said Conway.

"I feel like my journey is only just beginning and I still have so many improvements to make but this activity and experience on the big stage is going to lead me to major domestic title wins and beyond."

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn added: "I'm excited to see where his potential could take him. We had him on our Birmingham shows when he began his career and he's always looked like he had the talent but after watching his British title fight against Ted Cheeseman recently, I think there is bundles more to come.

"He has great support from Northampton and I'm looking forward to seeing him in the domestic mix in what is a very exciting division."