Amir Khan could wave farewell to boxing if he does not beat Billy Dib in style, says Johnny Nelson

Amir Khan faces Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia tonight (Pic courtesy of Super Boxing League)

Amir Khan resumes his roller-coaster career against Billy Dib and Johnny Nelson raises questions about the British fighter's future in his latest fight diary.

The 32-year-old former world champion faces Australian Dib in Saudi Arabia tonight, just three months after suffering a stoppage defeat at the hands of WBO welterweight title holder Terence Crawford in New York.

Sky Sports expert Nelson believes Khan can no longer reach his own high standards - and could even bow out of the sport following his fight with Dib.

There's that curiosity to see what Amir Khan has got left. We've seen at world level, he's no longer a top competitor. He's a top opponent, but not a top competitor at world level, there's a difference. Now he's dropping down in levels against Billy Dib, so we'll see where he is.

Don't be surprised after this if Amir Khan says "I'm done, I've had a great run, thank you and bye." This could be his farewell fight. Johnny Nelson

I know Billy Dib. At one point, Billy Dib came to our gym for a short period. He was ambitious, he loves the sport. Khan's speed has gone a little, that's why he got turned over by Crawford, but I think it's enough to deal with Dib. It's the safe option for him to make a lot of money in Saudi Arabia.

The same reason that he's not boxed Kell Brook is the same reason that he's not boxed a Josh Kelly. He doesn't want to lose domestically to a UK fighter. You know what, this might be his last fight.

Khan will know what is left in career after Dib fight, says Johnny Nelson

Khan could think - I've gone in there to see what I've got against a guy that realistically shouldn't be able to touch me, I'm struggling with him and now I should be out of this game.

Don't be surprised after this if Amir Khan says "I'm done, I've had a great run, thank you and bye." This could be his farewell fight. His speed was one of the main attributes he had that gave people hellfire. It's no longer there.

Follow Amir Khan's fight with Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia on a live blog from 9pm tonight.