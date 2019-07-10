Amir Khan wants people to forget about Terrence Crawford fight

Amir Khan knows there must be no slip-ups against Billy Dibb in Saudi Arabia

Amir Khan hopes to make people forget about his last fight with Terrence Crawford by showing off his skills against Billy Dibb in Saudi Arabia.

The 32-year-old returns to the ring against Dibb at the King Abdulla Sports City in Jeddah on Friday night after suffering a painful sixth-round stoppage to WBO welterweight champion Crawford at Madison Square Garden in New York in April.

Khan knows defeat to the former IBF featherweight holder could put an end to any potential world title fights in the future.

"I obviously have to make sure I'm on my A-game. I can't take this fight lightly at all," said former IBF and WBA light-welterweight champion Khan.

"If I want to one day fight for another world title, I have to get past this fighter and I know Billy is going to come to win.

"He's a two-time world champion himself and so am I. We've been in this position before when you're fighting for world titles and everything, so I know I can't take it lightly. I just have to make sure my eyes are on the game.

"I want people to forget about the last fight against Crawford, move on. Back on winning ways, get a good win and show off my skills in Saudi Arabia."

Billy 'The Kid' Dibb won the IBF featherweight title in 2011 and made two defences

Australian Dibb, who lost on points to IBF super-featherweight champion Tevin Farmer last year, will step up to 147lbs against Khan after being drafted in at short notice following Neeraj Goyat's withdrawal due to injuries sustained in a car crash last month.

"I'm definitely looking forward to moving up in weight and challenging Amir Khan. It's not something that hasn't done before - Amir did it himself when he fought Canelo [Alvarez]," said 50-fight veteran Dibb.

No FEAR pic.twitter.com/aG3bTmMv3W — Billy The Kid (@BillyDib) July 9, 2019

"Amir had great success in doing that against Canelo until he got caught.

"I truly feel that I'm up for the challenge. I wouldn't have taken the fight if I didn't think I could win. I'm here to win, I'm definitely here to win and not just to make up the numbers."