Daniel Dubois blasts out Nathan Gorman to win British title

Daniel Dubois enjoyed a great night at The O2

Daniel Dubois destroyed Nathan Gorman inside five rounds to win the vacant British heavyweight title at The O2 on Saturday night.

Book Whyte vs Rivas now

The Londoner showed the dynamite in his fists as he improved his record to 12-0, dropping Gorman in the third before his menacing right-hand equaliser finished proceedings in the fifth period.

Dubois, who produced a disciplined, mature and destructive performance, claims the Lonsdale belt at just 21 years old.

Dubois dropped Gorman in the third

The much-anticipated battle between the two unbeaten young heavyweights started fairly evenly in the English capital, Gorman the first to taste success, the Ricky Hatton-trained man impressively wheeling in two left hooks in the opening minute.

Dubois was quick to respond though and his thunderous right hand, the eventual title decider, made it's first impression shortly after, crashing home as the Greenwich puncher menacingly went on the front-foot.

The general pre-fight consensus was that Gorman was the technically superior but, in the second, it was 'Dynamite' who managed to establish his jab, ramming it between the guard, looking to set up those dangerous hooks, each haymaker met with oohs and aahs from the crowd.

Gorman had no answer to his opponent's power

The first toe-to-toe shootout came next and Dubois' heavy fists clearly came out on top, Gorman, swinging wildly, suddenly cut above the left eye.

Things then went from bad to worse for the 23-year-old when a flash right hand grounded him in the third. The Cheshire man was quick to return to his feet, only to be immediately confronted by a barrage of shots, 'DDD' sensing an early finish.

Dubois with the British title

After a minute's interval, the Londoner again raced out and got behind his measured jab, this time targeting the midriff area as his counterpart soaked up the pressure on the ropes, Gorman unable to play the matador role as the rampaging bull refused to show mercy.

The one-way traffic continued into the fifth and the somewhat inevitable finish came then, a thunderous combination flattening the Nantwich man, the right detonator scrambling the senses as he failed to beat the count.

Dillian Whyte battles Oscar Rivas on July 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with David Allen against David Price and Derek Chisora versus Artur Szpilka on The O2 bill.