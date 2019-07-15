Whyte vs Rivas: David Allen tried to provoke David Price in the past but now is ready to settle rivalry

David Allen tells Sky Sports about why he would have regretted his past attempts to provoke David Price, but believes now is the perfect time for a win-or-bust battle.

Allen can concede that his imminent foe, David Price, would have defeated him when the fight went through gossip mangles back in 2016. At that time, the Liverpool heavyweight was still dreaming of capturing a significant fight at boxing's business end so Allen barely registered on his radar.

Three years on, a lengthy time in boxing, Allen enters the ring a significant favourite against Price in a domestic encounter that has major ramifications for the winner and loser.

"I'm the underdog if you ask me," insisted Allen when speaking to Sky Sports days before his showdown with Price. Despite such a claim, Allen's recent form, which includes a destructive win over former WBA champion Lucas Browne, places him on a slightly higher platform than Price who has endured a torrid time in boxing recently. Once considered a future champion and crossover star, Price's career has failed to maintain consistency since losing to Tony Thompson in 2013, and the fact bookmakers see Allen as being far too good for him demonstrates just how unpredictable boxing can be.

"When I first called out Price in 2016, that was me trying to get the biggest fight that I could and possibly win, and I believed Price was that man. He'd just been beat by Erkan Teper and I thought that I had a chance, but looking back, there was no way I would've won. I spent 2016 fighting the likes of Dillian Whyte and Luis Ortiz, both guys who would beat Price, but I had to take those fights then because no one knew who I was and I thought I'd try and get in there and give a good account of myself. Three years on I'm a much better fighter and I think this is the right time for me to fight Price."

Turning the hands on the clock back to 2012, a fight between Price and Allen would be deemed fantasy as both competitors were operating in different worlds. At the back end of November that year, Price bludgeoned Matt Skelton in front of a congested crowd at Liverpool's Aintree Racecourse to retain his British and Commonwealth titles at heavyweight. One week later, Allen made his professional bow and went the distance with Rolandas Cesna inside a Doncaster small hall. Price was destined for world glory while Allen was basically seeing how good he could be. In 2019, the tables have emphatically turned with Price fighting for his career against a man who appears to be getting better with each fight.

"I shouldn't win this fight when you look at us both and what we have to offer. I just think I'm getting him at the right time and that he's on the way out. He's a good fighter despite what some people may think of him and if he puts what he has together then he gives most heavyweights out there a very hard night. I just believe that there's going to come a time in the fight when the two of us are going to have dig in really hard and that's the one area where I think I have an advantage. He's bigger than me, was an amazing amateur with an Olympic bronze medal, and for so long it looked like he was going to go all the way. I think he's had a hard career and it's all caught up with him, and as he's on his way out.

"I think I'm just improving all the time. That will make all the difference once that bell goes on July 20."

