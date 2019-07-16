Whyte vs Rivas: Dillian Whyte says he could have walked away from boxing before Oscar Rivas fight

Dillian Whyte risks his world title ambitions against Oscar Rivas on Saturday

Dillian Whyte admits there were "so many reasons" to walk away from boxing, but insists his personal struggle is part of becoming a top heavyweight contender.

The Brixton man battles Rivas at The O2 on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, as Whyte attempts to stay in line for a long-awaited world title shot.

Since his sole defeat to Anthony Joshua in 2015, Whyte has overcome a serious shoulder injury and a succession of dangerous opponents, but is yet to receive a fight against WBC champion Deontay Wilder, despite his lengthy spell as the WBC's No 1 ranked contender.

"In life, you don't always get what you deserve, or what you work for," Whyte told Sky Sports.

"You can't just be like 'Oh man.' If I had that mindset, I wouldn't be here. After losing to Joshua and all the ups and downs I've had in boxing, I would have jacked it in already.

To be a top contender, to be a champion, these are all part of the make-up. It's not 'I've got this great athleticism, I'm strong and fast,' there's other things. Dillian Whyte

"I've had so many reasons and excuses to jack it in, all the fights, all the struggle, but I just keep going. When one door closes another opens.

"To be a top contender, to be a champion, these are all part of the make-up. It's not 'I've got this great athleticism, I'm strong and fast,' there's other things.

"We've seen many fighters who look the part, who are the part, who don't make it because there's other things like patience, resilience, stubbornness and obsession that's just not there."

Rivas has suggested that Whyte is distracted by his ongoing pursuit of a WBC title fight, but the south Londoner dismissed these claims, revealing how he underwent another strenuous training camp.

Oscar Rivas believes Whyte is looking past him towards a world title fight

Asked if Rivas respects him, Whyte said: "Of course he does, he would be stupid not to.

"He says I'm overlooking him, I'm underestimating him. I can tell you that's not true. I'm working myself into a pit. I'm working hard, I'm grafting."

