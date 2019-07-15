Whyte vs Rivas: Dillian Whyte must be wary of Oscar Rivas, who fights like Mike Tyson, says David Haye

Dillian Whyte must be on his guard against Oscar Rivas as the undefeated Colombian fights like Mike Tyson, warns David Haye.

Whyte is within touching distance of a world title shot but the Londoner will risk his status as WBC's No 1 by taking on Oscar Rivas on Saturday at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Haye believes Whyte, who has bounced back from his sole defeat to Anthony Joshua in 2015 with 10 straight wins, would have lost to Rivas had he faced the undefeated Colombian earlier in his career.

"Dillian Whyte has chosen probably one of the most dangerous fighters to fight," former two-weight champion David Haye told Sky Sports.

Mike Tyson dominated the heavyweight division despite his stature

"He's not big, he's like Mike Tyson, that's the only thing I can liken him to. It's a good thing Dillian Whyte is the goods.

"It's a good thing Dillian Whyte has the experience at world level and he's as good as he is. Maybe if he fought Rivas seven or eight fights ago, I don't think he would have been good enough

"But because of the experience. Because of the fighters he's been fighting consistently, the fights with Chisora, the fights with Joseph Parker.

Dillian Whyte will risk his WBC ranking against Oscar Rivas in a '50-50 fight'

"He's fought the very best, Anthony Joshua, he's been in there with the best, he's up here but this fight is a genuine 50-50 fight."

Dillian Whyte battles Oscar Rivas on July 20, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with David Allen against David Price and Derek Chisora versus Artur Szpilka on The O2 bill.