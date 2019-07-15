Whyte vs Rivas: Dillian Whyte says Oscar Rivas 'feels unstoppable' ahead of Saturday's fight

Dillian Whyte says Oscar Rivas "feels unstoppable" and reveals how the destructive puncher has captured his attention ahead of a high-risk clash.

The British heavyweight is edging closer to Saturday's showdown with Rivas at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and defeat would derail Whyte's long-term pursuit of a world title fight.

His Colombian opponent carries a fearsome record, including a dramatic knockout of Bryant Jennings, and Whyte admits he must prove his battling qualities once again.

Whyte told Sky Sports: "How well do I cope under pressure? How well do I cope with a different style?

"He's undefeated, a top amateur, and you can see he's got a certain spark in his eye. He's got that arrogance of never losing.

"He's thinking, 'I've been in the ring 26 times, I've defeated 26 opponents. He feels unstoppable right now."

When you've got a dangerous opponent who can bust you up, it's easy to focus on that. Dillian Whyte

As the WBC's No 1 ranked contender, Whyte has lined up a shot at WBC champion Deontay Wilder, and the Rivas fight could confirm the next mandatory challenger for the American.

But the Brixton man recognises Rivas will be hoping to fulfil his own ambitions with a brutal victory in London.

"When you've got a dangerous opponent who can bust you up, it's easy to focus on that," said Whyte.

"Whatever I was doing tomorrow or the day after, or the world title, that is tomorrow. This is today.

"When you've got danger in front of you, you need to deal with it. To defeat someone who is undefeated, it's very hard."

