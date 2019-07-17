Whyte vs Rivas: David Price under all the pressure, says David Allen

David Allen is all smiles ahead of his clash with David Price

David Allen says the pressure is all on David Price ahead of their heavyweight showdown at The O2 on Saturday.

Allen returns to the ring after a knockout win over Lucas Browne last time out against Price on the undercard of Dillian Whyte-Oscar Rivas, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"I don't really care enough about anything in life for it to be a pressurised situation for myself," Allen told Sky Sports during an open work-out on Wednesday.

"If David Price loses against me I know it will upset him because I never boxed when he was the next Klitschko, I had never even boxed in my life.

"So he must beat me otherwise it's the end, where I will keep going. I've got no shame. I'll fight anywhere, anyone. The pressure is all on him."

Allen will have Darren Barker in his corner for the first time in his career after the former world champion obtained his professional trainer's licence, but the Doncaster fighter believes the fight could be over before he needs his advice.

"It's a massive advantage," added Allen. "I hope I don't have to come back to the corner at the end of round one. I think it could go that quick, he hits hard enough and I hid hard enough and he's fragile enough.

"If I hit him he could go and if he hits me I could go. That's why it's so intriguing because one of us will get knocked out at some point. It just depends when, how, where, who.

"I really excited to be involved in it, it's a really exciting fight. I always wanted to be involved in these kind of fights. I've got all the respect in the world for David Price, I know what he's capable of and I'm just excited by the whole week.

"I just want to keep going. I know what the prize is for this fight and I guess realistically that's what has kept me going.

"I'm a lazy man, I like to eat, I like to go out and do things I shouldn't do, so I do need something to keep me going and I've had that in this fight and I've got Darren as well to keep me on the straight and narrow.

"Everything has gone well for this fight, everything is 100 per cent. There's no excuses, I'm really happy and when I'm happy I'm dangerous."

Price says he is the B-side in his showdown with Allen

Price is back in action as he continues to rebuild his career after his last contest ended in an unsatisfactory manner when Kash Ali was disqualified in the fifth round for biting.

The Liverpool heavyweight dismisses claims he is under pressure as Allen is the bookmakers' favourite

"It's a pick-em fight for the public, so it's going to be exciting to watch," said Price.

"No pressure whatsoever because I'm the B-side in this fight and it's kind of nice, it's refreshing because Dave Allen is the favourite.

"I know I'm capable and what I'm supposed to do on the night."