Whyte vs Rivas: David Allen wants Alexander Povetkin after David Price

Darren Barker and David Allen already have Alexander Povetkin in their sights

David Allen's team are so confident of defeating David Price they are already trying to line-up Alexander Povetkin next, revealed promoter Eddie Hearn.

Allen takes on Price in a domestic dust-up at The O2 on the undercard of Dillian Whyte's WBC heavyweight title eliminator, live on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday.

The heavyweight duo face each other in a 50-50 fight, which could see the winner move within touching distance of a title shot and the loser left with an uncertain future in the ring.

Povetkin caused Anthony Joshua problems before he was stopped in seven rounds when they met at Wembley last September

Hearn is refusing to pick a winner but says Allen is a changed fighter since teaming up with Darren Barker and the pair believe an early night's work can help secure a showdown with former world champion Povetkin.

"I'm pleased for Dave Allen, he looks so well," Matchroom boss Hearn told Sky Sports. "I've seen him so many times turn up for fights - he's obviously had his problems in the past - where he's just turned up for the money.

"Now he's got a love for the sport. He's worked very hard with Darren Barker and he's happy. He looks really well physically, he looks in great shape.

"Doesn't mean he's going to win, sometimes it can work against you. But I think as a fighter you always have to give yourself the best chance to win in this sport. You've got to prepare the best you can, just like a sprinter ready to do the 100m, you know you've done all you can.

"David Allen can go into this fight knowing he couldn't have done any more in this fight. They're already telling me to book Povetkin in for August 31 at The O2. They think this is a three-round job.

"I've not seen David Price look as confident for a long time. My head says Price inside four or Allen after four, but both guys have the power to end it at any time."

