Whyte vs Rivas: All the timings you need to know for Dillian Whyte's fight

Dillian Whyte meets Oscar Rivas tonight

The opening bell to Dillian Whyte’s fight against Oscar Rivas will be no earlier than 10.30pm tonight.

The heavyweight meeting is live on Sky Sports Box Office from The O2 in London.

The undercard begins at 4.50pm on Facebook. We are live on Sky Sports Box Office at 6pm, where the first hour is unencrypted and free.

Whyte meets Rivas in a high-stakes main event which has ramifications for the Brit's world title hopes.

Popular heavyweights Dave Allen and David Price collide as part of a packed undercard.

Derek Chisora is in action against Artur Szpilka, Richard Riakporhe meets fellow unbeaten cruiserweight Chris Billam-Smith, and Lawrence Okolie fights Mariano Angel Gudino.

