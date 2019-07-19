Whyte vs Rivas: Intense weigh-in sees Dillian Whyte and Oscar Rivas lock horns

0:22 Dillian Whyte and Oscar Rivas needed to be separated at Friday's weigh-in Dillian Whyte and Oscar Rivas needed to be separated at Friday's weigh-in

Dillian Whyte and Oscar Rivas went nose to nose and were pulled apart by security at their weigh-in, lighting the fuse to their heavyweight fight.

Whyte was 18st 2lbs and Rivas was 17st 1lbs - both contenders were in prime condition during their final face-off before Saturday's fight, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Both men then refused to concede any ground and shoved their foreheads together in an intense show of force.

Security intervened as Whyte and Rivas met

They were yanked apart but Whyte and Rivas maintained eye contact, 24 hours out from the first punch being thrown.

Whyte's weigh-in result had initially been announced as 18st 7lbs but he confirmed to Sky Sports that was an error, and he was actually five pounds lighter.

But he was still over a stone heavier than his unbeaten opponent Rivas, to add to a height advantage of three inches and a reach advantage of one inch.

Whyte was marginally heavier than before his previous fight, against Derek Chisora, when he weighed-in at 17st 8lbs but he had told Sky Sports this week of his plan to arrive around the 18st mark.

Dillian Whyte - 18st 2lbs

Oscar Rivas - 17st 1lbs

Crunching heavyweight numbers Weight Height Reach Dillian Whyte 18st 2lbs 6’4’’ 78'' Oscar Rivas 17st 1lbs 6'1'' 77'' Derek Chisora 18st 5lbs 6'2'' 74'' Artur Szpilka 17st 5lbs 6'4'' 76'' David Allen 17st 3lbs 6'3'' 75'' David Price 18st 5lbs 6'8'' 82''

Chisora has weight on his side against Szpilka

Whyte and Rivas will contest the WBC interim belt and the status of mandatory challenger to the title currently held by Deontay Wilder.

"I will come to entertain tomorrow night, to put on the best show and bring pain. It's going to be an all-out war," Whyte angrily said afterwards.

"I'm p***** off," he growled, claiming to be ready to fight.

