Whyte vs Rivas: Derek Chisora a stone heavier than Artur Szpilka

0:21 Artur Szpilka donned a bandanna to replicate Derek Chisora's 'signature' look. Artur Szpilka donned a bandanna to replicate Derek Chisora's 'signature' look.

Derek Chisora will have weight on his side when he takes on Artur Szpilka on Saturday night.

Chisora takes on Szpilka on the undercard of Dillian Whyte's high-risk showdown at The O2 on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Finchley heavyweight Chisora came in at the same weight as for his last fight against Senad Gashi in April, tipping the scales at 18st 5lbs, a stone heavier than Polish southpaw Szpilka.

Intense Whyte and Rivas pulled apart

Gym-mates Charlie Duffield and Dan Azeez will put aside their friendship Gym-mates Charlie Duffield and Dan Azeez will put aside their friendship

David Price will also enjoy a weight advantage, along with height and reach, over domestic rival David Allen in their 50-50 heavyweight showdown.

Price, who is five inches taller and has an eight-inch longer reach, came in at 18st 5lbs, with Doncaster fighter Allen over a stone lighter at 17st 3lbs.

Liverpool heavyweight Price is five pounds heavier than he was against Kash Ali in March, while bookmakers' favourite Allen is around the same weight as last time out when he stopped Lucas Browne in April.

David Allen and David Price size each other up after their weigh-in

Undefeated duo Richard Riakporhe and Chris Billiam-Smith both comfortably made the cruiserweight limit, with Riakporhe 14st 3lbs 5oz and Billiam-Smith 14st 2lbs 7oz.

Richard Riakporhe and Chris Billiam-Smith both have nine straight wins

Lawrence Okolie was 14st 3lbs 4oz for his cruiserweight showdown with Mariano Angel Gudino, with the Argentine a few ounces heavier at 14st 3lbs 9oz.

Mariano Angel Gudino taunted Lawrence Okolie during their face-off

Charlie Duffield and Dan Azeez both weighed in at 12st 6lbs 9oz for their light-heavyweight clash for the Southern Area title.

Watch Dillian Whyte vs Oscar Rivas on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber, you can book and watch it here.