Whyte vs Rivas: David Price defeats David Allen to revive ring career

David Price rolled back the years to outclass David Allen

David Price claimed the vacant WBA Continental heavyweight title after David Allen's corner called a halt to their domestic dust-up after 10 rounds at The O2 on Saturday night.

The former Olympian outclassed Allen with his composed boxing throughout before trainer Darren Barker retired his man after the 10th round.

Price shaded the opener with a couple of headshots after Allen teased the Liverpudlian by continually dropping his guard.

The Doncaster fighter targeted the body and attempted to land an overhand right in a close second, while in the third Price made use of his reach advantage with his long jab and landed an uppercut.

Round four saw Allen attempt to get closer to his man and connect with uppercuts but Price finished with a combination and continued to box with composure in the next.

Price controlled the sixth, connecting with body and head shots, landed a couple of decent uppercuts in the seventh, while Allen's searching overhand right still failed to find the target.

'The White Rhino' kept up his forward charge in the eighth and suffered a cut above his right eye in the process but managed to land a heavy left hook towards the end of the round.

Allen resumed his dropped-guard approach in the ninth and Price responded by landing a three-punch combination to the head.

Price continued bossing the fight with his jab in the tenth, landed a series of hooks off the back-foot and after another fruitless round in search of a knockout by Allen, Barker has seen enough and called a halt.

Allen receives oxygen after being pulled out after 10 rounds

The popular 27-year-old was later taken to hospital for precautionary checks.