Lomachenko vs Campbell: World lightweight title rivals to meet at press conference

1:47 Lomachenko & Campbell met on Saturday night Lomachenko & Campbell met on Saturday night

Vasiliy Lomachenko and Luke Campbell will come face to face on Monday morning at a press conference ahead of their world lightweight title fight.

Pound-for-pound star Lomachenko's WBA and WBO and the vacant WBC titles will be up for grabs on August 31 at The O2 in London, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Their first face-off was on Saturday night before Dillian Whyte vs Oscar Rivas, in the same ring that they will fight in next month.

Lomachenko vs Campbell - August 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office

On Monday they will have the chance to state their intentions for a bout that brings two Olympic gold medal winners together.

Lomachenko claimed the top prize in Beijing in 2008 then both he and Campbell won gold at London 2012.

The Ukrainian will now return to the capital city for his first pro fight in the UK.

"Campbell is an excellent fighter who I remember well from the 2012 Olympics. He has a difficult style, and I cannot afford to overlook him," he said.

Lomachenko is the fastest-ever three-weight world champion in boxing history, achieving the feat in just 13 fights.

He has also developed a remarkable reputation for forcing opponents to retire between rounds - Miguel Marriaga, Jason Sosa, Nicholas Walters and Guillermo Rigondeaux all withdrew from fighting him in this way.

Lomachenko, Hearn and Campbell (left to right)

Campbell has a big task on his hands, therefore, in his second bid to win a world title.

"I can knock out anyone that I hit right, I believe that I am one of the biggest punchers in the lightweight division," he said.

Campbell's promoter Eddie Hearn said: "I truly believe Luke Campbell has a fantastic chance here on home soil to upset his fellow Olympic gold medallist."

The world lightweight title rivals meet again on Monday.