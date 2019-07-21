Toe 2 Toe podcast: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Luke Campbell discussion
Last Updated: 25/07/19 1:42pm
We took the podcast on the road again to – half was recorded at the Lomachenko v Campbell press-conference and half at Box Set – the London Boxing film festival.
Listen or subscribe on:
The podcast includes:
Eddie Hearn - reflects on Whyte v Rivas and says Campbell is a real threat to Lomachenko.
Luke Campbell - insists he's not just taking the fight for the experience and he intends to win.
Vasiliy Lomachenko - Says he will work out a strategy for Campbell and he's unsure how hard the fight will be.
Craig Richards - Believes there is nothing stopping him facing Joshua Buatsi in the near future.
Phillip Bowes & Leon McKenzie - Fighter and trainer aim to build on that Commonwealth win over Tom Farrell and add more titles.
Hannah Rankin - Discusses her experiences facing Claressa Shields and becoming Scotland's first female world champion.