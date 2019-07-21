Toe 2 Toe podcast: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Luke Campbell discussion

We took the podcast on the road again to – half was recorded at the Lomachenko v Campbell press-conference and half at Box Set – the London Boxing film festival.

Listen or subscribe on:

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Spreaker

The podcast includes:

Eddie Hearn - reflects on Whyte v Rivas and says Campbell is a real threat to Lomachenko.

Luke Campbell - insists he's not just taking the fight for the experience and he intends to win.

Vasiliy Lomachenko - Says he will work out a strategy for Campbell and he's unsure how hard the fight will be.

Craig Richards - Believes there is nothing stopping him facing Joshua Buatsi in the near future.

Phillip Bowes & Leon McKenzie - Fighter and trainer aim to build on that Commonwealth win over Tom Farrell and add more titles.

Hannah Rankin - Discusses her experiences facing Claressa Shields and becoming Scotland's first female world champion.