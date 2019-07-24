Jose Ramirez has no worries about facing Maurice Hooker in Texas

Jose Ramirez is ready to go to work when he fights on the road in Texas

Jose Ramirez is unfazed by Maurice Hooker having hometown advantage in this weekend's super-lightweight unification clash.

Ramirez will put his WBC title on the line against hometown favourite and WBO champion Maurice Hooker in Arlington, Texas, in the early hours of Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports.

The Central Valley hero has defended his belt twice in 10 months on home soil in Fresno, but the 26-year-old has no qualms about heading into the lion's den to take on Hooker in a mouth-watering 50-50 fight.

"Maurice wanted the fight in his hometown so it was up to me to accept those terms and I did," said undefeated Ramirez.

"When two fighters really want a fight and the promoter gives you the green light, there's nothing to stop the big fights from being made. It just takes a little encouragement from your team. It's a great fight for everyone involved.

Jose Ramirez has won all 24 of his fights since turning pro in 2012

"To be a great fighter you have to learn to adapt in any ring. The venue is important but it's really down to us to perform in the ring - rings are all the same size and that is where we're at home, no matter what city it is, that's our territory.

"I know there are a lot of Hispanics in Texas that I am sure will be showing up to support me and I know we're going to give the fans a great fight, like I did when I travelled to New York and won the title, I went on the road and did my job.

Maurice Hooker has won 26 fights and been held to a draw three times

"Sometimes the fights on the road are easier because I don't have the same responsibilities when I am fighting in Fresno as I am co-promoting the fights with Top Rank and I have to do a lot of appearances, but now I am the guest so I am here to do my job."

Tevin Farmer will headline the undercard in Arlington when he defends his IBF super-featherweight title against mandatory challenger Guillaume Frenois.