Hooker vs Ramirez: Duo eye undisputed status with unified world super-lightweight title fight

Maurice Hooker (left) and Jose Ramirez will unify WBO and WBC gold

Unbeaten world champions Maurice Hooker and Jose Ramirez unify their belts and take a major step towards becoming undisputed on Sunday morning at 2am, live on Sky Sports Action.

Either WBO champion Hooker or the WBC's Ramirez will go home with both belts and assert their authority over the super-lightweight division.

The other two unbeaten champions at 140lbs, Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis, will unify the IBF and WBA titles respectively in the final of the World Boxing Super Series.

That would create a collision course for the winners of Hookers vs Ramirez and Taylor vs Prograis to decide one champion at super-lightweight.

But the first step takes place in Dallas, Texas, Hooker's home city.

He and rival Ramirez have fought a combined 53 times without defeat, and each will make the third defence of their title.

Hooker won his WBO version by outpointing Terry Flanagan in Manchester last year, while Ramirez is unfazed at boxing in his opponent's home city.

Ramirez said: "To be a great fighter you have to learn to adapt in any ring. The venue is important but it's really down to us to perform in the ring - rings are all the same size and that is where we're at home, no matter what city it is, that's our territory."

Hooker said: "This is the fight that makes me a big name. I am getting better with every fight and now - my power, my smarts, everything - everyone will know who Maurice Hooker is after this."

Tevin Farmer defends his IBF super-featherweight title against Guillaume Frenois before the main-event.

Hooker vs Ramirez and Farmer vs Frenois is Sunday morning at 2am, live on Sky Sports Action.