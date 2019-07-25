Hugo Santillan dies after injuries suffered in a boxing match
Argentine boxer Hugo Santillan has died aged 23 after injuries sustained in the ring.
Descansa en Paz, Hugo Santillan.— World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) July 25, 2019
Tristemente nos enteramos del fallecimiento de Hugo tras lesiones sufridas en su pelea este sábado pasado.
Nos unimos a la familia de Hugo y a sus seres queridos en luto, apoyo y deseamos pronta resignación.
Via @marcosarienti pic.twitter.com/3QTTrhKnNi
A sad, sad week for boxing. We are devastated to hear that 23 year old Hugo Santillan has passed away following a bout this weekend in his native Argentina. RIP— Kalle & Nisse Sauerland (@SauerlandBros) July 25, 2019
The news comes just days after Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev died aged 28 after a fight.
The WBC tweeted: "RIP Hugo Santillan. He passed away from injuries suffered during Saturday's fight which ended in a draw. We join Hugo's family and friends in grief, support and wish prompt resignation."
Santillan had fought Eduardo Abreu to a draw in a super-lightweight bout in Argentina.