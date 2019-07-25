Boxing News

Hugo Santillan dies after injuries suffered in a boxing match

Last Updated: 25/07/19 4:11pm

Hugo Santillan sustained the fatal injuries in a boxing match in his native Argentina (image via @WBCBoxing)
Argentine boxer Hugo Santillan has died aged 23 after injuries sustained in the ring.

The news comes just days after Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev died aged 28 after a fight.

The WBC tweeted: "RIP Hugo Santillan. He passed away from injuries suffered during Saturday's fight which ended in a draw. We join Hugo's family and friends in grief, support and wish prompt resignation."

Santillan had fought Eduardo Abreu to a draw in a super-lightweight bout in Argentina.

