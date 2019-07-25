Hugo Santillan dies after injuries suffered in a boxing match

Hugo Santillan sustained the fatal injuries in a boxing match in his native Argentina (image via @WBCBoxing)

Argentine boxer Hugo Santillan has died aged 23 after injuries sustained in the ring.

Descansa en Paz, Hugo Santillan.



Tristemente nos enteramos del fallecimiento de Hugo tras lesiones sufridas en su pelea este sábado pasado.



Nos unimos a la familia de Hugo y a sus seres queridos en luto, apoyo y deseamos pronta resignación.



Via @marcosarienti pic.twitter.com/3QTTrhKnNi — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) July 25, 2019

A sad, sad week for boxing. We are devastated to hear that 23 year old Hugo Santillan has passed away following a bout this weekend in his native Argentina. RIP — Kalle & Nisse Sauerland (@SauerlandBros) July 25, 2019

The news comes just days after Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev died aged 28 after a fight.

The WBC tweeted: "RIP Hugo Santillan. He passed away from injuries suffered during Saturday's fight which ended in a draw. We join Hugo's family and friends in grief, support and wish prompt resignation."

Santillan had fought Eduardo Abreu to a draw in a super-lightweight bout in Argentina.