Dillian Whyte breaks silence on test claims

Dillian Whyte says he defeated Oscar Rivas "fair and square" amid allegations about a positive drug test.

I am so disappointed with the rubbish that has been said about me over the last few days.

I have lawyers dealing with it and I have been told that I can't talk about it for good legal reasons.

I was cleared to fight and I won that fight fair and square.



Promoter Eddie Hearn had previously said Whyte was "cleared to fight" in a response to reports that the heavyweight had allegedly tested positive for a banned substance.

Hearn tweeted: "Further to reports I can confirm that both Dillian Whyte and Oscar Rivas were subject to extensive [Voluntary Anti-Doping Association] and [UK Anti-Doping] testing for their bout.

"Both fighters were cleared to fight by both bodies and the [British Boxing Board of Control]."

The WBC issued a statement on Thursday, that said: "At the time of the publication of this release, the WBC has not received any notification from anyone about a positive anti-doping test allegedly yielded by Dillian Whyte in connection with last Saturday's fight against Oscar Rivas for the WBC Interim Heavyweight Championship.

"The WBC has requested that the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC), as the local, governing entity that oversaw that fight, formally provide any available information to the WBC.

"The fight's promoters contracted the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) to perform pre-fight and after-the-fight anti-doping tests on both fighters.

"The WBC is not aware that any of the test's results VADA has received up to now have yielded any adverse findings.

"The WBC created the Clean Boxing Program which is administered by VADA, and which is a top priority of our organisation.

"The WBC will not make any comments about the situation at hand until it receives the proper, formal communication from the BBBofC."

The British Boxing Board of Control said: "United Kingdom Anti-Doping undertakes all anti-doping procedures on behalf of the British Boxing Board of Control and any subsequent findings, decisions, suspensions and sanctions are upheld by the British Boxing Board of Control in line with United Kingdom Anti-Doping.

"No further comment will be made at this time."