Gervonta Davis stops Ricardo Nunez to retain super featherweight title

Gervonta Davis improved his professional record to 22-0 with a knockout victory

Gervonta Davis stopped Ricardo Nunez midway through the second round to retain the WBA super featherweight title on Saturday night in his first fight in his hometown in six years.

Davis (22-0, 21 knockouts) seemed to invite Nunez (21-3) forward early in the second, then landed a left hook that sent the Panamanian backpedalling to the ropes, and the sell-out crowd of 14,686 at Royal Farms Arena to its feet.

Davis closed in and, moments later, referee Harvey Dock stopped the bout with 1:27 remaining in the round.

Davis called out fellow super featherweight belt holder Tevin Farmer following the fight

The 130-pounder was a heavy favourite in his sixth consecutive title victory between the WBA and IBF championships.

Assuming a victory over Nunez, a mandatory challenger, Davis had already been linked to bigger fights against fellow belt-holders Garry Russel Jr. and Tevin Farmer. Afterwards, Davis said he wanted Farmer next to unify the WBA and IBF 130-pound titles.

In the first title bout in Baltimore of any kind since 1970, Davis entered the ring in black and orange robe and trunks, evoking the Baltimore Orioles on an evening that was a homecoming for more than just the 24-year-old southpaw.

Soon-to-be Hall of Fame Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed was ringside, as was Baltimore-born former light-middleweight champion Vincent Pettway.