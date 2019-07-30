Nicola Adams becomes WBO flyweight champion

Nicola Adams is now WBO champion

Nicola Adams has been named WBO flyweight champion due to an injury to previous holder, Arely Mucino.

Britain's Adams was previously the interim champion and mandatory challenger to Mucino.

A WBO statement said that Mexico's Mucino was "unfit to return to active competition within the time period set forth in our rules" due to injury.

Friday, 7pm, live on Sky Sports Action Anthony Fowler vs Brian Rose, Martin Bakole vs Ytalo Perea and Lewis Ritson feature on JD NXTGEN

Adams won at Elland Road in her last fight

"They have nowhere to go..."@AnthonyFJoshua receives new warning from @Usykaa who would 'love to' inflict defeathttps://t.co/cSNwcZtCPs pic.twitter.com/ma6chuFT56 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) July 30, 2019

Adams has therefore been upgraded to become a world champion for the first time.

The 36-year-old is unbeaten in five pro fights and was due to meet Mucino until withdrawing due to her own injury.

Adams became the first-ever female boxer to win an Olympic gold medal when she triumphed at London 2012, and she went on to repeat her flyweight success at Rio 2016, becoming the first double Olympic champion in women's boxing.

Anthony Fowler vs Brian Rose, Martin Bakole vs Ytalo Perea and Lewis Ritson feature on JD NXTGEN - Friday, 7pm, live on Sky Sports Action.