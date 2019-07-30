JD NXTGEN: Dave Coldwell explains harsh conversations with Anthony Fowler after loss to Scott Fitzgerald

Anthony Fowler fights Brian Rose on Friday night, 7pm, Sky Sports Action

Anthony Fowler heard some harsh truths from his trainer Dave Coldwell after losing to Scott Fitzgerald. As they prepare to fight Brian Rose on Friday, Coldwell explains why Fowler is rejuvenated…

People think Fowler can't take criticism. He can. He has always been realistic about how his amateur pedigree doesn't mean much in the pros.

But against Fitzgerald, he had it in his head. Fowler beat him in the amateurs and didn't think Fitzgerald presented any problems whatsoever.

Subconsciously he thought it would be an easy night. Once you're in the ring and the other guy is better than you expected…

Unbeaten prospects Fowler and Fitzgerald met in a grudge match

I was tough on him.

It was a close fight but ultimately Fowler didn't have the edge that Fitzgerald had. Fitzgerald prepared with fear, but Fowler thought it would be easy.

I felt that Fowler didn't perform because mentally he expected an easy fight.

Sometimes you need to be hard on your fighter. You can't lie and say: 'you were unlucky, mate'.

That's not how you learn.

Fowler was floored and lost on points

I know Fowler's personality and he has reacted how I expected. You will notice he has been quieter on social media.

I don't regret anything I said to Fowler after the fight. If you can't take that realism then you are a spoiled brat with no place in this game. But he has taken it like a true fighter, and now has fear inside him.

He knows he can be beaten, knows he can be dropped.

He has grown as a man and a fighter. He was exposed and understands he can't make the same mistakes.

It's all or nothing, this fight.