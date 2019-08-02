JD NXTGEN: Anthony Fowler fights Brian Rose to reignite ambitions

Fowler (L) meets Rose tonight

Anthony Fowler will fight to keep his career hopes alive against Brian Rose tonight on the JD NXTGEN show, from 7pm live on Sky Sports Action.

The Liverpool fighter will have the added pressure of headlining a card in his home city for the first time, with back up against the wall.

It is the result of losing a grudge match to rival Scott Fitzgerald in his previous fight. Both unbeaten prospects at the time, they antagonised each other in the build-up but their fight in March went Fitzgerald's way.

Should Fowler fail twice at British level, the ambition he holds of going much further would be in tatters.

A Rio 2016 Olympian, Fowler flew through his first nine pro fights with Dave Coldwell as his trainer with stoppages in all-but-one.

Blackpool's Rose is more experienced and has operated at a higher level. He has had 27 more fights and was beaten by Demetrius Andrade for the WBO light-middleweight title five years ago.

Rose was initially due to fight Fowler's conqueror Fitzgerald, whose withdrawal due to injury opened a door of opportunity.

The WBO inter-continental middleweight title is at stake but, for Fowler, much more is on the line.

Brian Rose is a former world title challenger

Newcastle super-lightweight Lewis Ritson returns, having picked up the WBA inter-continental belt in his previous outing. He lost at European title level last year but Ritson continues to reinvent himself in the division above.

Robbie Davies Jnr of Liverpool faces Michal Dufek in an eight-round welterweight bout.

Martin Bakole meets Ytalo Perea in a heavyweight clash as he looks to propel himself into fights against the division's big names.

The Congo-born Scotland-based contender was beaten last year by Michael Hunter but responded with a career-best win against Mariusz Wach.

Bakole's trainer Billy Nelson is adamant that he is capable of mixing it with the big boys. Bakole must dispose of Ecuadorian opponent Perea first.

