JD NXTGEN: Anthony Fowler tells Brian Rose 'what you did years ago means nothing now'

Anthony Fowler meets Brian Rose on Friday

Anthony Fowler has warned Brian Rose that he has “new-found hunger” heading into their JD NXTGEN headline fight.

Fowler is battling to avoid back-to-back defeats on Friday at 7pm - live on Sky Sports Action - after losing his previous fight to Scott Fitzgerald.

"I've got a new found hunger," Fowler said. "I got a little bit cocky last time. I thought it would be an easy fight and I got proved wrong, so I've been brought down to earth a bit. I completely underestimated him and that's my own fault.

"It was a close fight all the way through. I felt as though I was winning going into the last round but I still wanted to take him out. Looking back, maybe I should have got behind the jab and boxed to a decision. It was all for grabs and I went for it.

"I'd had nine fights, it was a big occasion and I showed that I've got a lot in me, a lot of heart and a lot of strength. Even in the ninth round I still hurt him. I showed a lot but it's still early days and I've got a lot ahead of me to learn."

Fowler was knocked down and lost a split decision to Fitzgerald, and he will now rebound against former world title challenger Rose.

"Every fight is must-win," Fowler said. "I take every fight very seriously. I learnt a lot from my last fight and I'll take that experience into this fight. I'm not looking past anyone, I've learnt from that mistake. I respect Brian. He's a good fighter and I look forward to sharing a ring with him.

"I always say you're only as good as your last fight. My last fight was a title fight, obviously it was a loss but it was a great fight.

"He boxed a journeyman over six rounds. What you did years ago means nothing now but he's got experience on his side. I don't think he's stopped anyone for years has he? But we'll see. Hopefully he does drag me into deep waters because I can swim."