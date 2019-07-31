Dillian Whyte must be given 'a chance to prove' his innocence, says Eddie Hearn

3:28 Eddie Hearn provides an update in the Dillian Whyte situation Eddie Hearn provides an update in the Dillian Whyte situation

Dillian Whyte is "working to make sure his name is cleared and the truth comes out", according to his promoter Eddie Hearn.

Whyte has already said he defeated Oscar Rivas "fair and square" amid allegations about a positive drug test.

Hearn told Sky Sports News: "There was an independent hearing and he was cleared to box after providing evidence. Ask yourself why. Maybe the evidence that was provided was sufficient enough to prove he may be innocent.

"Give him a chance to prove that. Let the facts come out.

I am so disappointed with the rubbish that has been said about me over the last few days.

I have lawyers dealing with it and I have been told that I can't talk about it for good legal reasons.

I was cleared to fight and I won that fight fair and square.



Thanks for the support — Dillian Whyte (@DillianWhyte) July 26, 2019

"Whyte has to convince everybody who thinks he is guilty that he is not.

"That process is handled by Whyte and his lawyers. They are working to make sure his name is cleared, and the truth comes out.

"We have a strict policy that anyone who has knowingly cheated should be banned from the sport."

Whyte beat Rivas by unanimous decision

Whyte's status as WBC mandatory challenger and interim champion, earned by beating Rivas, was 'suspended' by the governing body on Tuesday night.

Hearn said: "The facts that we do know - he was cleared to box by the National Anti-Doping Panel and UK Anti-Doping, and the British Boxing Board of Control. He's not suspended by them so why should the WBC suspend him?

"Whyte is in the process of clearing his name. He could fight on Saturday if he wanted to. He is not suspended. He is cleared to box.

"It took 600 days for him to become mandatory - it was a struggle. But they have moved very fast to suspend [his status as mandatory challenger] without getting all of the facts."