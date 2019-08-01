Anthony Joshua is 'fascinated' by Hughie Fury vs Alexander Povetkin, says Eddie Hearn

Hughie Fury wants to earn 'the right to challenge anyone'

Anthony Joshua thinks Hughie Fury is entering into a "dangerous fight" against Alexander Povetkin, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Fury vs Povetkin is on the undercard to Vasiliy Lomachenko and Luke Campbell's world lightweight title fight on August 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"I spoke to Anthony Joshua about this fight - he is fascinated by it," Hearn said. "He boxed Povetkin so knows it is a dangerous fight but we know Hughie can move, and be slick, and be elusive.

1:11 Eddie Hearn praises Hughie Fury's risk-taking Eddie Hearn praises Hughie Fury's risk-taking

"Hughie will have to come through fire in this fight to win but, if he does, the rewards are huge."

Joshua defended the IBF, WBA and WBO titles by stopping Povetkin last year. Povetkin's only other defeat in a 36-fight career was against then-champion Wladimir Klitschko.

Joshua toppled Povetkin at Wembley

"It is a great gamble," Hearn said. "It was never our intention to put Fury into a fight like this but it appeared. The opportunity arose, and he and Peter took it.

"They believe they can beat Povetkin and, if they do, they catapult themselves into a position to challenge for world titles quickly and become a major name in the division."

Dillian Whyte must be given 'a chance to prove' his innocence, says @EddieHearn



Read more 👉 https://t.co/K7cVSCPRIW pic.twitter.com/ylt45mCoRl — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) July 31, 2019

Fury is still only 24 but has challenged for a world title, coming up short against Joseph Parker for WBO gold two years ago.

"He went from fighting Parker at 22 years of age, to going to Bulgaria to fight Pulev at 23, to signing with us and jumping straight into the Povetkin fight," Hearn said.

"That shows you his belief."

Fury lost a majority decision to Parker

Fury said: "You can't underestimate Povetkin. One [wrong] move and you get your head taken off.

"In the heavyweight division one punch ends it all. In the blink of an eye, you're gone.

"We would have the right to challenge anyone and that's what I like. I believe I am the best and I want these big names."

Anthony Fowler vs Brian Rose, Martin Bakole vs Ytalo Perea and Lewis Ritson feature on JD NXTGEN - Friday, 7pm, live on Sky Sports Action.