Conor Benn says he 'didn’t really rate' Josh Kelly’s previous fight

Conor Benn has suggested that domestic rival Josh Kelly will struggle if he faces “an explosive fighter”.

Rio 2016 Olympian Kelly is unbeaten in 10 pro fights but was held to a draw by Ray Robinson in his previous fight.

Fellow unbeaten welterweight Benn told Sky Sports about Kelly's performance: "I didn't really rate it. Why? Too much showboating. Not enough work. You've got to get the balance right.

"He can't bang. And he was a stone [overweight] the day before the weigh-in.

"But when you fight someone with a good engine who wants to target your body because you lost a stone overnight?

"Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard. Would I say that I'm the most talented? No. But so far I've proven that I'm willing to work hard for what I want.

"It's alright looking slick when you're fighting someone who isn't an explosive fighter.

"I carry my power even at my weakest. I was 21 at the time of the Cedrick Peynaud fight. How old is Josh Kelly? 25. He can't break an egg shell."

Benn thinks a fight against Kelly is inevitable, saying: "I'd take that fight tomorrow. It makes my mouth water, thinking about that fight, because I think he's built for me.

"It would be bigger down the line, and that's understandable, but I wouldn't shy away."

Kelly fought to a draw on his US debut

Kelly's trainer Adam Booth previously told Sky Sports: "Domestic rivalries and match-ups elevate the level of British boxing.

"What we have [with Benn] is an exciting young prospect who doesn't have an extensive amateur career but is prepared to take the risks, take the gambles and have these wild dust-ups with good fighters.

"In Kelly, you have someone who has amateur [experience], has the skills and has the belief.

"We have the makings of a sensational British match-up."

