LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast: Conor Benn is a studio guest
Last Updated: 31/07/19 4:32pm
Conor Benn was a studio guest - we discuss his rivalry with Josh Kelly, his dad, and his career progress.
The following topics were spoken about:
- Benn's future rivalry with Josh Kelly.
- Benn's relationship with his Dad.
- Andy Clarke clarified the Dillian Whyte situation.
- Hughie Fury signing for Matchroom.
- Deontay Wilder featured with an interview from his visit to London.
- JD NXTGEN including an interview with Dave Coldwell.