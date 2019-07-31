Boxing News

LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast: Conor Benn is a studio guest

Last Updated: 31/07/19 4:32pm

Conor Benn was a studio guest - we discuss his rivalry with Josh Kelly, his dad, and his career progress.

The following topics were spoken about:

  • Benn's future rivalry with Josh Kelly.
  • Benn's relationship with his Dad.
  • Andy Clarke clarified the Dillian Whyte situation.
  • Hughie Fury signing for Matchroom.
  • Deontay Wilder featured with an interview from his visit to London.
  • JD NXTGEN including an interview with Dave Coldwell.

