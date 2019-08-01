Dillian Whyte passed VADA anti-doping tests before and after Oscar Rivas fight

Dillian Whyte defeated Oscar Rivas on points last month

Dillian Whyte passed VADA anti-doping tests before and after his victory over Oscar Rivas, Sky Sports has learned.

The British heavyweight has faced allegations of a failed UK Anti-Doping test after his points win over Rivas at The O2 last month, but has been notified by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association that he passed his final pre-fight test on July 17 and final post-fight test on July 21.

Whyte has maintained his innocence and promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports News on Wednesday about how the Brixton man was determined to clear his name.

3:28 Promoter Eddie Hearn gave an update on Dillian Whyte on Wednesday Promoter Eddie Hearn gave an update on Dillian Whyte on Wednesday

Hearn said: "There was an independent hearing and he was cleared to box after providing evidence. Ask yourself why. Maybe the evidence that was provided was sufficient enough to prove he may be innocent.

"Give him a chance to prove that. Let the facts come out.

"Whyte has to convince everybody who thinks he is guilty that he is not.

"That process is handled by Whyte and his lawyers. They are working to make sure his name is cleared, and the truth comes out."

I am so disappointed with the rubbish that has been said about me over the last few days.

I have lawyers dealing with it and I have been told that I can't talk about it for good legal reasons.

I was cleared to fight and I won that fight fair and square.



Thanks for the support — Dillian Whyte (@DillianWhyte) July 26, 2019

Whyte's status as WBC mandatory challenger and interim champion, earned by beating Rivas, was 'suspended' by the governing body on Tuesday night.

"In light of that adverse finding, and pending the outcome of the WBC's own investigation and adjudicatory process, the WBC is provisionally suspending the WBC's recognition of Dillian Whyte as WBC Interim World Heavyweight Champion and Mandatory Challenger of the division.

"The WBC has notified Mr Whyte and his team of the WBC's suspension, and that it will afford Mr Whyte the opportunity to present his position to the WBC at an investigative hearing which will take place at a place and time to be announced in the near future.

"Throughout its investigation and hearing, the WBC will afford Mr Whyte and his team the opportunity to present any available information and materials, and any exculpatory evidence they might deem appropriate."

Whyte had fought Rivas in a WBC final eliminator at The O2

Hearn had added: "The facts that we do know - he was cleared to box by the National Anti-Doping Panel and UK Anti-Doping, and the British Boxing Board of Control.

"He's not suspended by them so why should the WBC suspend him?"

VADA, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association, is an independent organisation founded to offer and promote effective anti-doping programs in boxing and mixed martial arts.

UKAD are yet to comment on allegations of a failed test by Whyte.