Tyson Fury set to face Sweden's Otto Wallin in next fight

Tyson Fury could be facing a Swedish opponent

Tyson Fury is set to face Otto Wallin in his next fight as the Swedish heavyweight's promoter is "very optimistic" a deal will be finalised.

The former world champion had suggested he would battle an American on his planned return to the States, but Wallin appears to be leading the shortlist of opponents, with reports in the US media suggesting the fight will be staged in Las Vegas in September.

Dmitriy Salita, who promotes Wallin, is hopeful the unbeaten 28-year-old will soon receive confirmation of the Fury fight.

Otto Wallin has linked up with promoter Dmitriy Salita in America

"I am very optimistic that the fight will be made," Salita told Sky Sports.

"Once it is an announcement will be coming from Top Rank next week."

Fury stopped Tom Schwarz on his Las Vegas debut

Fury had been expected to head back to the US before the end of the year after his second round stoppage of Tom Schwarz at the MGM Grand in June.

Wallin, a southpaw with 20 straight victories, had previously been called into Anthony Joshua's training camp to help the British star prepare for his victory over IBF champion Charles Martin in 2016.

Otto Wallin has sparred Anthony Joshua (Pic courtesy of Otto Wallin's Instagram account)

Since relocating his career to America, Wallin has been made to wait for his first win as an April fight with Nick Kizner ended in a no contest and BJ Flores was not medically cleared to fight him last month, but the Swede could now have received the biggest fight of his career.