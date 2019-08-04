Adam Kownacki defeats Chris Arreola on points after entertaining battle in Brooklyn

Adam Kownacki battled to a points win over Chris Arreola

Adam Kownacki defeated Chris Arreola on points after an entertaining battle at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Polish heavyweight remained in contention for a possible world title fight in the future, bringing up his 20th win via a unanimous decision over Arreola with scores of 117-111,117-111 and 118-110.

Kownacki and Arreola set the CompuBox heavyweight record, landing a combined 667 punches, beating the previous record of 650, while throwing 2,172 punches, far surpassing the previous mark of 1,730.

The New York-based Kownacki charged at Arreola from the opening bell and did briefly stun the Californian with another ferocious assault in the second round.

Kownacki brawled with Arreola from the start in Brooklyn

But Arreola, who twice challenged unsuccessfully for the WBC belt, replied with sharp counter shots, despite suffering a suspected broken hand.

Kownacki was extended past 10 rounds for the first time in his professional career and voiced his respect for Arreola after receiving the verdict from the judges.

"I tried to follow up when I had him hurt but I was throwing two punches instead of three or four," said Kownacki, who had been linked with a future fight against WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

"Props to Arreola because he proved he could still hang. I'm sure the fans would want to see him again."

The Polish heavyweight celebrated his 20th professional win

"I just have to keep training hard, getting better and sharpening my skills," said Kownacki. "We'll see what the future holds. Hopefully next year I'll get the title shot."

On the same bill, former world champion Jean Pascal earned a narrow technical decision over previously unbeaten Marcus Browne to claim the WBA interim light heavyweight title after an accidental headbutt ended the fight in round eight.

Wale Omotoso also dropped Curtis Stevens three times on his way to a third-round stoppage victory in their super welterweight clash.