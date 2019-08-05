Tyson Fury vs Otto Wallin? Everything you need to know about the unbeaten Swedish contender

Tyson Fury is expected to next fight Otto Wallin

Tyson Fury’s expected next opponent Otto Wallin has twice fought Anthony Joshua as an amateur, and twice seen his big break in America end in disaster.

Former world heavyweight champion Fury is expected to box on September 14 as he builds up to a rematch with WBC titleholder Deontay Wilder.

But could Otto Wallin cause a major upset?

Otto Wallin is unbeaten in 21

Wallin lost twice on points to Joshua in the amateurs. Since then, Joshua has brought Wallin in as a sparring partner.

"The first time we fought was maybe 2008 or 2009," Wallin told Sky Sports last year.

"We were both young, like 10 fights each, and then we fought again (2010). Even then, he had improved a lot, and when I sparred him, he had improved even more."

Wallin threw his name in the hat to fight Joshua when Jarrell Miller withdrew, before Andy Ruiz Jr stepped in.

"I asked for it and that would be a great opportunity," he said. "I know Joshua is a great fighter, but I'm very good too and I want to show that.

"I was definitely interested in that fight."

Fury plans to challenge Wilder in a rematch - they drew their first fight

Wallin is a regular sparring partner for Joshua

He looks the part…

Wallin is unbeaten in 21 fights, with 13 KOs. He is a southpaw who stands at 6'5''.

He has stopped Irineu Beato Costa Junior (who has also lost to Dillian Whyte, David Price and Joseph Parker) and beaten Raphael Zumbano (who has lost to Joshua and Ruiz Jr).

Wallin's standout result was last year when he outpointed his countryman Adrian Granat.

Has Wallin made a splash in the USA yet?

No - but it's not his fault.

His US debut in April against Nick Kisner ended in a no contest when his opponent was cut in the first round.

Then Wallin planned to fight BJ Flores last month, who was not "medically cleared to compete" just days before their scheduled bout.

He comes from Sweden where boxing was banned until 2007…

The country has notably produced Badou Jack, a two-weight world champion.

Wallin dreams of following in the footsteps of Ingemar Johansson, Sweden's world heavyweight champion from 1960.

"He's a big inspiration," Wallin told Sky Sports last year. "He went to America to win the world title when there was only one, then. He was the baddest man on the planet!"

Which British heavyweight does Wallin want to fight?

Last year he told Sky Sports: "Dave Allen? I've seen some fights of him and I think he's a decent fighter. That's someone I would like to fight."

So Fury vs Wallin is definitely next?

Dmitriy Salita, Wallin's promoter, told Sky Sports last Friday: "I am very optimistic that the fight will be made. Once it is, an announcement will be coming from Top Rank."

