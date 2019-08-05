Daniel Dubois to fight Ebenezer Tetteh for Commonwealth belt

Dubois is 12-0 as a pro

Daniel Dubois will fight to add the Commonwealth title to his British prize against Ebenezer Tetteh.

Dubois meets his Ghanaian opponent in a battle between unbeaten heavyweights on September 27 at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Dubois, 21, won the British title in his most recent fight - a career-best performance and result when he stopped the previously unbeaten Nathan Gorman.

He now has the opportunity to win a 13th straight fight and add another major accolade.

Tetteh is a decade older and will fight outside of his home country for the first time. He has a 19-0 record.

