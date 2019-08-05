James Dielhenn
Daniel Dubois to fight Ebenezer Tetteh for Commonwealth belt
Last Updated: 05/08/19 12:54pm
Daniel Dubois will fight to add the Commonwealth title to his British prize against Ebenezer Tetteh.
Dubois meets his Ghanaian opponent in a battle between unbeaten heavyweights on September 27 at London's Royal Albert Hall.
Dubois, 21, won the British title in his most recent fight - a career-best performance and result when he stopped the previously unbeaten Nathan Gorman.
He now has the opportunity to win a 13th straight fight and add another major accolade.
Tetteh is a decade older and will fight outside of his home country for the first time. He has a 19-0 record.
