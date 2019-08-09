Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez remains target for Sergey Kovalev who must first beat Anthony Yarde

Canelo is still searching for an opponent

Sergey Kovalev can create even more demand for a super fight against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez with a destructive win over Anthony Yarde, says the Russian's promoter.

The WBO light-heavyweight champion recently held talks over a clash with Alvarez but opted to firstly fulfil a mandatory title defence against British challenger Yarde at the Traktor Sport Palace in Russia on August 24.

Kovalev remains interested in a future showdown with Alvarez, who would be targeting a world title in a fourth weight class, although his promoter Kathy Duva is wary of the threat posed by Yarde.

Kovalev defends his WBO title against Yarde next

"His goal is to win the fight, and Yarde is a dangerous puncher," Duva told Sky Sports.

"Personally, I hope that Sergey boxes and frustrates his relatively inexperienced opponent.

"But because he will be at home in front of his own fans for the very first time in his professional career, I fear that Sergey may be determined to put on a show."

Asked if an emphatic win would increase demand for a Canelo fight, Duva added: "Yes, definitely."

Alvarez could decide to move into another weight class after he was stripped of the IBF middleweight title for failing to agree terms for a mandatory defence against Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn had been eager to arrange a unification clash between WBO champion Demetrius Andrade and Alvarez, the current WBA 'super' and WBC 'franchise' champion.

1:55 Andrade called out Canelo after his most recent win Andrade called out Canelo after his most recent win

Canelo drew with Golovkin then won the rematch

"He's another world champion, it's another unification fight," Hearn told Sky Sports. "Canelo has showed time and time again that he's willing to take on the best and champion after champion.

"His last fight was a unification fight against Danny Jacobs and this would be as well.

"Nothing concrete to tell you other than from the Demetrius side, he would be ready to go."

But Canelo might now wait to see if Kovalev successfully retains his WBO belt before attempting to add to his world titles in the super-welterweight, middleweight and super-middleweight divisions.

