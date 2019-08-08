Turkey's Umut Camkiran targets heavyweight titles after displaying his destructive power

Umut Camkiran is a rising heavyweight contender in Turkey

Umut Camkiran has demolished most of his opponents inside three minutes and Turkey's heavyweight contender plans to target major titles in the near future.

The unbeaten 30-year-old, nicknamed 'Anatolian Lion', has demonstrated his destructive power while stopping 10 of his 12 opponents before the end of the opening round, and he hopes to test himself against Europe's top talent.

Are you pleased with your pro career so far?

Camkiran has a string of KO wins (Pic courtesy of Umit Camkiran's Instagram)

I'm happy. Next year I'll fight in Europe and I'll be more happy.

Have you shown your knockout power in 12 victories?

I punch hard I think. I'm not one to speak about being dangerous, being a good boxer, you will all see that in the ring.

I come from the streets and I'm a fighter. I'm not the best technically, but I'm a fighter.

Camkiran went the distance for first time against Arnold Gjergjaj, a former opponent for David Haye

Did you learn from the points win over Arnold Gjergjaj?

Yes, it was a good fight. I broke my right hand and to fight 12 rounds is good experience for me.

Would you like to challenge for the European title?

Britain's Joe Joyce is expected to next challenge Agit Kabayel for European title

Yes, I think I can fight for it next year. I have the EBU [External] title and next year I hope I can fight for the EBU title.

Do you want a future fight in Britain?

Yes, I hope I can. I'm happy to fight in London.

I hope next year I can fight everywhere, in England, in Germany, in Europe.

How highly do you rate Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury?

Joshua is a good boxer, he's a good talent. For me, Tyson Fury is now the best heavyweight in the world. He's the best talent and has character.

Tyson Fury is the world's No 1 heavyweight, says Camkiran

He's better than [WBC champion Deontay] Wilder. He won the fight, it wasn't a draw. The winner was Tyson Fury.

He came back, he had problems, this for me is a fighter. You need character.

Is it your dream to win a world title?

I have the punch to fight for a world championship. If I win, I don't know, but we'll see on the day. Umut Camkiran

It's not only about money. For me, it's for Kurdish people, for Turkish people, for all. For peace.