Ruiz Jr vs Joshua: Saudi Arabia to host world heavyweight title fight

Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr's rematch will take place in Saudi Arabia, live on Sky Sports Box Office on Saturday December 7.

Ruiz Jr (33-1, 22 KOs) stunned Joshua to capture his IBF, WBA and WBO titles in one of the biggest heavyweight upsets of all time at a sold-out Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1. In doing so, 'The Destroyer' created history by becoming the first boxer of Mexican heritage to be crowned world heavyweight champion.

The California-based Mexican headed into his second world title shot as a huge underdog but proceeded to shock the world by flooring Joshua four times en route to a monumental seventh-round stoppage win that halted Joshua's quest to become the undisputed heavyweight king.

1:13 Watch highlights froms Anthony Joshua's defeat by Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden in New York Watch highlights froms Anthony Joshua's defeat by Andy Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden in New York

Joshua (22-1, 20 KOs) will attempt to regain his world titles and become a two-time heavyweight ruler after tasting defeat for the first time in his professional career on his US debut. He had won all 22 of his previous bouts before surrendering his titles to Ruiz Jr in what he described as a "minor setback".

Uninterested in a low-key comeback fight, the 2012 Olympic gold medallist will jump into an immediate rematch with Ruiz Jr on neutral ground as he looks to reclaim his position as the No 1 heavyweight and continue on his journey to becoming the undisputed king.