Dillian Whyte remains determined to clear his name over drug allegations, says Eddie Hearn

Dillian Whyte defeated Oscar Rivas on points last month at The O2

Dillian Whyte remains determined to clear his name over drug allegations as soon as possible and is waiting for a final verdict, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The British heavyweight faced allegations of a failed UK Anti-Doping A sample following his points win over Oscar Rivas at The O2 in July, but has declared his innocence. The B sample results have not been disclosed.

Whyte has already been notified by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association that he passed drug tests before and after the fight, which Hearn previously said was "key evidence" in Whyte's bid to prove his innocence.

Asked for an update, Hearn told Sky Sports: "He is dealing with that with his lawyers. In the last week I haven't heard too much, other than that process is deep in process right now.

"I'm guessing whether Dillian Whyte or UKAD will announce the situation in due course, but obviously it's something for Dillian Whyte that he wants to deal with ASAP."

Hearn has previously said about Whyte's passed VADA tests: "The VADA stuff is great because it shows that he has taken - I don't know how many tests it was - six or seven tests during camp, passed every single one of them and all those tests around the time as well as the UKAD test that is in question, so that evidence is key and Dillian Whyte needs to clear his name.

Whyte had defeated Rivas in a WBC final eliminator

"That's a process that his team are going through at the moment to make sure it happens as soon as possible, because every day that passes is more damaging to Dillian Whyte's career, so we want to make sure that his name is cleared as soon as possible."

Whyte's status as WBC mandatory challenger and interim champion, earned by beating Rivas, have been 'suspended' by the governing body.

UKAD are yet to comment on allegations of a failed test by Whyte.