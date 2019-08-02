Dillian Whyte passed VADA tests before and after win over Oscar Rivas

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Dillian Whyte's negative tests from VADA are 'key evidence' against drug allegations and wants a verdict from UKAD in a bid to clear his fighter's name.

The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association has notified Whyte he passed his final pre-fight test on July 17 and final post-fight test on July 21, Sky Sports understands, after the British heavyweight faced allegations of a failed UK Anti-Doping test following his points win over Oscar Rivas at The O2.

Whyte has declared his innocence and is now awaiting a response from UKAD.

I am so disappointed with the rubbish that has been said about me over the last few days.

I have lawyers dealing with it and I have been told that I can't talk about it for good legal reasons.

I was cleared to fight and I won that fight fair and square.



Thanks for the support — Dillian Whyte (@DillianWhyte) July 26, 2019

"It's a confidential case between Dillian Whyte and UKAD," Hearn told Sky Sports. "There's a lot going on at the moment and we are in the hands of UKAD to decide how the process unfolds from here.

"Obviously the difference here is the public are very aware of this case now. Normally it's completely confidential, so there is more pressure to act and we want them to act, and we want them to deal with and clear Dillian Whyte's name.

Whyte defeated Rivas in a WBC final eliminator at The O2

"The VADA stuff is great because it shows that he has taken - I don't know how many tests it was - six or seven tests during camp, passed every single one of them and all those tests around the time as well as the UKAD test that is in question, so that evidence is key and Dillian Whyte needs to clear his name.

"That's a process that his team are going through at the moment to make sure it happens as soon as possible, because every day that passes is more damaging to Dillian Whyte's career, so we want to make sure that his name is cleared as soon as possible."

The Brixton man was allowed to face Rivas after appearing at a hearing beforehand and Hearn is hopeful the 31-year-old will be officially cleared.

UKAD are yet to comment on allegations of a failed test by Whyte.

"One thing we know is he's already been cleared at an official hearing, so there's considerable grounds obviously for his innocence, and now we've got to get full closure on that and make sure that he continues his career."

The WBC have suspended Whyte's status as WBC mandatory challenger

Whyte's status as WBC mandatory challenger and interim champion, earned by beating Rivas, was 'suspended' by the governing body on Tuesday night.

Hearn confirmed he has contacted the WBC to clarify this ruling.

"Just correspondence to say I don't understand when your testing agency is VADA, which he has passed every test on, and no-one else has banned him, no-one else has suspended him - the British Boxing Board of Control, UKAD, how can you do it without even knowing any facts.

"It's another process going on at the moment."