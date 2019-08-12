Anthony Joshua has not decided to 'cash out' with Andy Ruiz Jr rematch in Saudi Arabia, says Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua has not decided to "cash out" in the Andy Ruiz Jr rematch, but has taken a greater risk by agreeing the world title fight in Saudi Arabia, says Eddie Hearn.

Britain's heavyweight star will fight Ruiz Jr again in Diriyah on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office, as he attempts to avenge his shock stoppage defeat to Ruiz Jr in June.

Ruiz Jr had previously voiced his reluctance to travel to Britain and Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn insists Joshua was more interested in repairing his reputation than any financial reward on offer in the Middle East.

He wants to make [Ruiz Jr] feel that he's won it fair and square and do it on a neutral territory. Eddie Hearn

Hearn told Sky Sports: "He [Ruiz Jr] didn't want to fight in the UK, felt it was unfair, and I don't think AJ wants any excuses. He wants to make him feel that he's won it fair and square and do it on a neutral territory.

"I don't think Anthony Joshua needs to cash out. I think he's doing alright. In terms of the risk, there is greater risk for him in this fight, doing it in a neutral venue, than over in the UK. I think that's just common sense. I admire him for that."

Ruiz Jr is yet to officially comment on the location of the rematch, although Hearn confirmed that both fighters had signed for the fight, and he urged Joshua to produce a momentous victory.

He said: "For Anthony Joshua, once you take away the controversy, the discussions, the curiosity, get down to the fight, which is the biggest fight in boxing, which is Anthony Joshua trying to regain his world heavyweight titles against Andy Ruiz, and it's in Saudi Arabia.

"It's going to be an event that will take your breath away, and it's going to be an event that will go down in history with the iconic heavyweight moments in the past.

🚨 @AnthonyfJoshua and @Andy_destroyer1's rematch will take place in Saudi Arabia on December 7th LIVE on Sky Sports Box Office! 🇸🇦 #AJRuiz2 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 9, 2019

"But AJ must win and now in his mind, that's all he's working towards. He's making sure he's victorious and he regains his heavyweight world championship."