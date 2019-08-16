Anthony Joshua and Lennox Lewis' social media argument gathers pace

0:37 AJ: The Untold Truth is On Demand now AJ: The Untold Truth is On Demand now

Anthony Joshua has said "I call it how I see it" after labelling Lennox Lewis "a clown" as their war of words rumbles on.

A social media storm erupted on Thursday when Lewis replied to Joshua's comment from AJ: The Untold Truth, which is available On Demand now.

The latest twist is a post on Instagram by Joshua saying: "I call a spade a spade. I call it how I see it."

Joshua and Lewis at the 2012 Olympics

Joshua screen-grabbed a Sky Sports story from 2015, referencing Lewis who was then involved in an argument with Tyson Fury.

The story included quotes from Fury, who had just become the world heavyweight champion, saying: "Lennox Lewis is a hater of Tyson Fury. He's a jealous old man. He's a jealous old man because I'm at the top of the world and he's a has-been."

Lewis had previously said about Fury: "Jealous of what? Olympic goal medal. British champ. Commonwealth champ. World champion. Undisputed champ. Hall of fame."

This week's situation between Britain's two former world heavyweight champions came as a result of Joshua perceiving Lewis to criticise his loss to Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua said "I don't respect Lennox" and called him "a clown".

Lewis replied on Thursday: "Undisputed wasn't something I 'worried' about. It was something I went after until it was accomplished!

"Disappointed in AJ's words."

But Joshua replied back: "Always say it as it is… a clown is a clown. He can wipe his make-up off but his heart remains the same."

Joshua plans to regain his IBF, WBA and WBO titles against Ruiz Jr on December 7, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

