LISTEN: Toe 2 Toe podcast with Luke Campbell as studio guest
Last Updated: 04/09/19 6:31pm
Luke Campbell features on the latest Toe 2 Toe podcast - we discuss his fight with Vasiliy Lomachenko plus much more.
The following topics were spoken about:
- Luke Campbell reflects on his loss to Vasiliy Lomachenko
- We hear from Loma who had high praise for Campbell and is now targeting the final piece of the undisputed puzzle
- The remarkable events around Charlie Edwards' world-title clash with Julio Martinez
- The rest of the undercard from Saturday including Savannah Marshall, Joe Cordina, Joshua Buatsi and Hughie Fury
- Josh Taylor-Regis Prograis announced for October 26 along with a stellar undercard
- All the news from Stateside with Michelle Joy Phelps, who caught up with Shawn Porter