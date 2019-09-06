Ruiz Jr vs Joshua II: Anthony Joshua says face-offs with Andy Ruiz Jr 'weren't for the cameras' and 'were about me and him'

Anthony Joshua explained how he received advice from Shannon Briggs to look into the soul of Andy Ruiz Jr.

Joshua and Ruiz Jr have shared two face-offs this week in Saudi Arabia and New York and will today meet in London before their December 7 rematch, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Joshua, who plans to regain the IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles that he lost to Ruiz Jr earlier this year, called upon New York veteran Briggs to shout his "let's go champ" mantra on Thursday night.

"The champ, Shannon Briggs, told me to look into his soul," Joshua exclusively told Sky Sports.

"I know who I am. I don't have to come on this gully vibe because I know who I am, and I'm not insecure.

"I don't portray a character. I know thyself. But the champ, a man of experience, told me to look into his soul.

"That wasn't for the cameras. It was about me and him."

Ruiz Jr was 45 minutes late to the press conference in New York on Thursday but Joshua said: "He's the champ, he can come when he's ready.

"Come fight night when the bell goes there is nowhere to hide.

"This stuff is the mind games but the physical is pending. That's what I look forward to."

Asked if he needed personal animosity with an opponent to perform to his best, Joshua said: "I've seen a lot. I've seen people who talk a good game but can't fight. I've seen the most humble of fighters who are in the top five in history. I've seen Andy Ruiz - a humble guy who can fight.

"I don't need much to get me going. Andy is a great ambassador. In boxing we expect a certain character to be champion.

"My favourite is 'Iron' Mike Tyson and sometimes I think that I need to carry that aura, but my respect comes in a different form. So does Andy Ruiz Jr's.

"Look back to when I fought Wladimir Klitschko - we had respect and it was an amazing fight.

"This time I don't have a belt around my waist. I'm gunning for him."