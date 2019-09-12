Haney vs Abdullaev: Can Devin Haney emulate Floyd Mayweather to become a megastar in America?

Floyd Mayweather has been absent from boxing in recent years

In the absence of Floyd Mayweather and his mesmerising skills, which of America's rising talents will seize the throne to become a megastar?

The 42-year-old, multi-weight champion is currently residing in retirement, having fleetingly laced up his gloves for a lucrative showdown with UFC star Conor McGregor and an exhibition against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.

Mexico's Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has since assumed the role as boxing's biggest name, but can anyone emerge from the lower weights to reign supreme in America?

Devin Haney is among the current crop of red-hot contenders in the USA and he will face Zaur Abdullaev in a WBC final eliminator this weekend, live on Sky Sports.

Live Fight Night International Live on

Devin Haney (22-0, lightweight)

Devin Haney is one victory away from securing a world-title shot

Raised in Oakland, California - Andre Ward's region - Devin Haney firmly believes he is on course to emulate his city colleague.

A boxer for as long as he can remember, Haney, along with his family, made the transition from Oakland to Las Vegas so his career could be located in boxing's capital with access to the game's biggest players on his doorstep.

0:36 Haney displayed his punch power against Antonio Moran in May Haney displayed his punch power against Antonio Moran in May

Closing in on his first world-title shot, Haney is undoubtedly the finest prospect in Eddie Hearn's bulging stable.

Jaron Ennis (23-0, welterweight)

Guided by boxing's finest talent-spotter, Cameron Dunkin, Philadelphia's Jaron Ennis is confident he can sample boxing's good life like his manager's previous charges such as Kelly Pavlik, Terrence Crawford and Tim Bradley.

🐺 A animal in his natural habitat pic.twitter.com/cliQ6K0GPK — Boots (@JaronEnnis) August 26, 2019

Boasting 21 stoppages from 23 fights, Ennis' rise through the welterweight rankings has been impressive.

The names at 147lbs contain prestige value and Ennis' could be among them in the next 18 months if he continues to progress at his current rate.

Shakur Stevenson (12-0, featherweight)

Shakur Stevenson will battle for the vacant WBO belt next month

The young New Jersey fighter captured American hearts at the 2016 Olympics with a tearful interview following his silver medal achievement, and Shakur Stevenson's amateur success is likely to be replicated in the professional ranks in the coming months.

His flawless start to his paid career has seen him climb up boxing's alphabet ladders effortlessly and his industry has been rewarded with a world-title shot against the talented Californian Joet Gonzalez on October 26.

Stevenson's crowning moment appears imminent, but it is a platform the 22-year-old has predicted for a long time.

Ryan Garcia (18-0, lightweight)

Ryan Garcia has gained a large following of fans on social media

As talented a fighter as Oscar De La Hoya was, it was the Golden Boy's good looks that provided a huge portion of his appeal.

Promoted with female fight fans very much in mind, De La Hoya became a phenomenal success and he is using that approach to push his next star Ryan Garcia.

Something of a social-media sensation, with complimentary replies accompanying every post he makes, Garcia is also making rapid progress inside the ring with his record standing at 18-0, with 15 wins coming early.

Keep your eye on it pic.twitter.com/v6jZuTAHa4 — Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) April 18, 2019

With Golden Boy's priorities seemingly tied up with Saul Alvarez, Garcia is being primed to step up and join his promotional stablemate on boxing's grandest platform.

Karlos Balderas (9-0, lightweight)

Although he left the Rio Olympics empty handed, Karlos Balderas won many plaudits with his all-action style.

Californian Karlos Balderas has made an explosive start to his pro career

It was obvious to many, just like it was with Errol Spence Jr four years earlier, that Balderas was more suitable to the professional code and that has certainly proven to be the case with a series of impressive displays.

One of the key figures in Richard Schaefer's promotional group, Balderas has become a regular fixture fighting on PBC shows and he has recently mentioned in interviews that the next year of his career is when he intends to step up in class.

Watch Devin Haney against Zaur Abdullaev in New York, from 2am in the early hours of Saturday morning, live on Sky Sports Action.