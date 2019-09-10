Anthony Joshua conqueror Magomedrasul Majidov joins Matchroom

Magomedrasul Majidov, who beat Anthony Joshua as an amateur, has signed a long-term promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing.

Azerbaijan heavyweight Majidov will make his pro debut on on Devin Haney's undercard, live on Sky Sports at 2am on Saturday morning.

Majidov won three amateur world championships - the first by beating Joshua in the final in 2011 on home soil, then in Kazakhstan and Germany.

He also won bronze at the London 2012 Olympics and gold at the 2013 European Games. Majidov also boxed Oleksandr Usyk as an amateur and now joins the same professional division.

"I want to thank my management BoxingStar and promoter Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing USA for this opportunity," said Majidov. "I'm excited to fight in New York City where champions are made. I will like to let everyone know don't be fooled by my age [32]. I'll bring in entertainment with my style."

Eddie Hearn said: "Magomedrasul is a fantastic addition to the pro game. The heavyweight scene is as bright as it's ever been right now and if Magomedrasul can translate his amateur success into the paid ranks, he can become a force. I am sure he's going to want to move fast but we'll manage his career correctly and look to get him into line for some huge fights."

Majidov's pro debut comes on the same night that Haney contests the interim WBC lightweight title with Zaur Abdullaev.

Record-breaking seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano challenges WBO featherweight champion Heather Hardy while heavyweights Michael Hunter and Sergey Kuzmin collide.