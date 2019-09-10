Joseph Parker's team agree with Derek Chisora's rant about bill-topping bout at The O2

0:30 Derek Chisora was determined to find out exactly who was headlining at the O2 Arena on October 26th... even if he ruffled the feathers of Regis Prograis Derek Chisora was determined to find out exactly who was headlining at the O2 Arena on October 26th... even if he ruffled the feathers of Regis Prograis

Joseph Parker's manager "agrees" with Derek Chisora's press conference rant, but says the New Zealander does not have any "ego issues" ahead of their heavyweight fight.

Chisora demanded to know why his fight with Parker was not the main event, launching into an expletive-laden tirade at the first press conference for a bumper O2 bill, which is topped by Regis Prograis against Josh Taylor on October 26, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Prograis faces Scotland's Taylor in the World Boxing Super Series final, with two world super-lightweight titles at stake, but Higgins believes Parker's crucial clash with Chisora will also capture the attention of fight fans next month.

"Yeah I agree," Higgins told Sky Sports. "Parker-Chisora or Chisora-Parker as the Brits like to call it is a bigger attraction commercially, in terms of tickets sold at The O2 and viewing figures. It depends on how you are making the decision.

Joseph has never been one to have ego issues, or worry about stuff like that. He knows what the job is and it will be to punch Chisora in the face, and shut him up. David Higgins

"Technically it [Prograis vs Taylor] is more elite in terms of titles, but in terms of fan favourites and exciting boxing matches, Parker-Chisora is the bigger event, so I agree with Chisora.

"That being said, our side don't really care as much. Joseph has never been one to have ego issues, or worry about stuff like that. He knows what the job is and it will be to punch Chisora in the face, and shut him up."

Chisora has parted company with trainer David Coldwell, who guided the 35-year-old to an explosive knockout win over Artur Szpilka in his last fight.

WAR @DerekWarChisora , what is he good for? Absolutely nothing 😂 pic.twitter.com/ahg1wecK27 — Joseph Parker (@joeboxerparker) September 1, 2019

The Rotherham-based coach confirmed on social media that he could not split his time between his other fighters and travelling to London for Chisora's preparations.

Higgins said: "It's a sign of problems in the camp and close to the fight. To lose his trainer this far out, and a trainer that appeared to be a good team, you've got to ask why?

"Our team is unified, professional and on the home track without any problems."